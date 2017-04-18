New trio of Ardennes climbs forms first major challenge for 2017 Liege-Bastogne-Liege
It seems not a year goes by without another major alteration in the Lige-Bastogne-Lige route, and 2017 is no exception. In 2016, organisers ASO changed the last part of the course by introducing a new, punchy climb, the Cte de la Rue Naniot, almost within sight of the finish in Ans.
