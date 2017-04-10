New Game: Le Tour de France: Season 2014

CONQUER THE YELLOW JERSEY! Take control of cycling's greatest champions and compete in the 21 official stages of a Tour de France 2014, full of new features! Sprint, control your endurance and give orders to your teammates to achieve your objectives, in solo play or with a friend. In the new Pro Team mode, recruit new riders each season to build the best team in the world! - Experience the race as a real professional rider - The most realistic Tour de France experience - Take on exciting, team-specific challenges - Multiplayer modes: Co-op and Versus Purchasing this content entitles you to both the PS3TM and PS4TM versions! 1-2 players HDTV screen resolution: 720p DUALSHOCK 3 Network Features Software subject to license .

