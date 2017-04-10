New Game: Le Tour de France: Season 2014
CONQUER THE YELLOW JERSEY! Take control of cycling's greatest champions and compete in the 21 official stages of a Tour de France 2014, full of new features! Sprint, control your endurance and give orders to your teammates to achieve your objectives, in solo play or with a friend. In the new Pro Team mode, recruit new riders each season to build the best team in the world! - Experience the race as a real professional rider - The most realistic Tour de France experience - Take on exciting, team-specific challenges - Multiplayer modes: Co-op and Versus Purchasing this content entitles you to both the PS3TM and PS4TM versions! 1-2 players HDTV screen resolution: 720p DUALSHOCK 3 Network Features Software subject to license .
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
