Nacer Bouhanni wins Tour de Yorkshire stage two as Caleb Ewan takes blue jersey

French sprinter Nacer Bouhanni took victory on stage two of the Tour de Yorkshire in Harrogate as a second consecutive second place put Australian Caleb Ewan in the leader's blue jersey. Cofidis' Bouhanni finished comfortably clear of Orica-Scott's Ewan in an untidy sprint that came after a series of attacks knocked the lead-out trains off their stride towards the end of the 122.5km stage from Tadcaster.

