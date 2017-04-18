Movistar insist Valverde under no pressure to win fifth la Fleche Wallonne

Movistar have insisted that Alejandro Valverde is under no pressure to take his fourth consecutive win in la Flche Wallonne race despite being the overwhelming favourite for the mid-week Ardennes Classic. From a historical angle, with a win in 2006 and three more in 2015 to 2017, Valverde's record-breaking run of success in la Flche Wallonne automatically makes the Spaniard the reference point for this year's edition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.