Moscon hoping to restore Italian prid...

Moscon hoping to restore Italian pride at Paris-Roubaix

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

An Italian has not won Paris-Roubaix since Andrea Tafi in 1999, but Team Sky 's Gianni Moscon is hoping to change that sooner or later. Moscon is arguably an outsider for a place on the final podium in Sunday's race but the 22-year-old from the Trentino region is mature and wise beyond his years and like former Italian winners Francesco Moser, Franco Ballerini and Tafi, he seems to have the natural pedigree that is needed to one day lift the cobblestone prize.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,899 • Total comments across all topics: 280,173,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC