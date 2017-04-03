Moscon hoping to restore Italian pride at Paris-Roubaix
An Italian has not won Paris-Roubaix since Andrea Tafi in 1999, but Team Sky 's Gianni Moscon is hoping to change that sooner or later. Moscon is arguably an outsider for a place on the final podium in Sunday's race but the 22-year-old from the Trentino region is mature and wise beyond his years and like former Italian winners Francesco Moser, Franco Ballerini and Tafi, he seems to have the natural pedigree that is needed to one day lift the cobblestone prize.
