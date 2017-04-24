Mixed Tour de Romandie prologue for B...

Mixed Tour de Romandie prologue for BMC Racing

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

The Tour de Romandie prologue proved to be a testing day for BMC Racing with co-leader Tejay van Garderen hitting the deck as the wet weather added the difficulty of the parcours. Tom Bohli was the best-placed rider for the team in eighth place with Nico Roche also putting in a good ride to ensure the team's multi-pronged GC approach for the WorldTour stage race remains intact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people (Oct '16) Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,570,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC