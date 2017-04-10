Mark Cavendish diagnosed with Epstein-Barr Virus

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrate their second place finish on the Podium after the final of the Six Day London Mark Cavendish has been diagnosed with Epstein-Barr Virus commonly known as Glandular Fever or Mononucleosis - and will need time out to make a gradual return to training and fitness. The virus was identified during a quarterly UCI blood test.

