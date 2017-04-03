Lefevere dreams of historic Boonen wi...

Lefevere dreams of historic Boonen win at Paris-Roubaix

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Patrick Lefevere talks to the press during the team presentation of cycling team Quick-Step Floors team ahead of the new cycling season Quick-Step Floors team manager Patrick Lefevere jokingly suggested he may need medical assistance and an ambulance if Tom Boonen ends his career on a perfect high by winning a record fifth Paris-Roubaix on Sunday. The successful careers of the two Belgians are closely intertwined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,899 • Total comments across all topics: 280,173,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC