Largest US Gigabit Internet Service Launched By Verizon FIOS

Bouygues Telecom is now offering fiber triple-play bundles with 1Gbps maximum download speeds for just 19 euros per month with a 12-month contract.The Fios Gigabit Connection gets pretty close to its advertised name, zipping downloads at 940 Mbps and allowing you to upload video, pictures, and everything else nearly as fast .Some customers who previously subscribed to the fastest Fios tier, called Instant Internet, will automatically receive Fios Gigabit Connection and will see their bills lowered, Verizon said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.