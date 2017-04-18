Kwiatkowski and Henao spearhead Team Sky at Fleche Wallonne
Michal Kwiatkowski and Sergio Henao will spearhead the Team Sky line-up at this Wednesday's Fleche Wallonne . Both are former podium finishers at the mid-week Classic, with Henao taking second in 2013 and Kwiatkowski finishing third the following season.
