Kung cashes in on the cold in Tour de Romandie

16 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

The second stage of the Tour de Romandie was so freezing cold, snowy and wet, that the organisers moved the start to avoid the potentially slick descent from Champry. It was a stage only a Swiss rider could win, and it was Stefan Kng who prevailed from the day's breakaway to win the stage to Bulle.

