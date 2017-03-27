Jolien D'hoore spearheads Wiggle's charge into Tour of Flanders

Jolien D'hoore is set to lead Wiggle High5's challenge in Sunday's women's Tour of Flanders , with the Belgian in strong form and high spirits after her second place in last weekend's Gent-Wevelgem. The former Belgian national champion has enjoyed a strong start to the 2017 season with a win in Spar-Omloop van het Hageland and further top ten places in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the Ronde van Drenthe.

