Jolien D'hoore spearheads Wiggle's charge into Tour of Flanders
Jolien D'hoore is set to lead Wiggle High5's challenge in Sunday's women's Tour of Flanders , with the Belgian in strong form and high spirits after her second place in last weekend's Gent-Wevelgem. The former Belgian national champion has enjoyed a strong start to the 2017 season with a win in Spar-Omloop van het Hageland and further top ten places in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the Ronde van Drenthe.
