James Mattis defends use of "mother of all bombs" in Afghanistan

Defense Secretary James Mattis said Thursday the decision to drop the "mother of all bombs" on Islamic State targets in eastern Afghanistan was a deafening signal to American enemies and allies alike that Washington will pull no punches against the international terror group. Up until the April 13 strike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, Mr. Mattis was receiving almost daily battlefield updates on clashes between U.S., local forces and those tied to the Afghan faction of the terror group, he told reporters in Egypt.

