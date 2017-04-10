It's official: Disc brake guards are ...

It's official: Disc brake guards are happening

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Numerous strategically-placed vents across each component in a design that pays particular attention to both aerodynamics and heat dissipation German lightweight specialist Tune has released details of its own take on a disc brake guard for road bikes. Photographed here in prototype form, the Disc Sheath is a bolt-on solution that works together with Shimano's Flat Mount standard to shield a majority of the rotor's edge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,698 • Total comments across all topics: 280,285,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC