Indian Motorcycle Racing Makes it Three in a Row
Indian Motorcycle Racing wasn't fooling around on Saturday, April 1, as America's first motorcycle company continued its incredible return to American Flat Track with yet another "1-2" finish. Following an Indian Motorcycle podium sweep at Atlanta Short Track last weekend, Bryan Smith and Jared Mees put Indian at the top of the Charlotte Half Mile podium.
