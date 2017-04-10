inCycle: Boonen's team reflect on his career and final Paris-Roubaix - Video

In this episode, the inCycle crew focus on the end of Tom Boonen 's career, with perspectives from those who know him best, his Quick-Step Floors teammates. "If he wins he will write history, and if he doesn't, his career was history anyway," Niki Terpstra tells the inCycle crew before Paris-Roubaix , the Belgian's final race.

