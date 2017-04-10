inCycle: Boonen's team reflect on his...

inCycle: Boonen's team reflect on his career and final Paris-Roubaix - Video

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

In this episode, the inCycle crew focus on the end of Tom Boonen 's career, with perspectives from those who know him best, his Quick-Step Floors teammates. "If he wins he will write history, and if he doesn't, his career was history anyway," Niki Terpstra tells the inCycle crew before Paris-Roubaix , the Belgian's final race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,585 • Total comments across all topics: 280,269,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC