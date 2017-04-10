Hayman's Paris-Roubaix defence undone on Mons-en-Pevele

Mat Hayman 's Paris-Roubaix title defence saw the Australian finish with a one against his name but it was eleventh place and not the first place of 2016. The Orica-Scott rider was ensconced in the Tom Boonen group of 15 riders that arrived in the Roubaix velodrome 12 seconds down on winner Greg Van Avermaet narrowly missing the top-ten.

