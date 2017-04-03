Hayman: I'm hoping to be in the Paris-Roubaix final for myself or for a teammate

Mathew Hayman triumphed in one of the most thrilling Monuments in recent memory at last year's Paris-Roubaix , and the Australian rider is back to defend his title this Sunday alongside an increasingly impressive Orica-Scott squad. The 38-year-old, who turns 39 in two weeks, told the Cyclingnews Podcast on Wednesday that he's feeling strong despite taking a decidedly different road to Roubaix this year from the one he took in his victorious 2016 campaign.

