Giro d'Italia revives Ciclamino jersey for points classification - News shorts

It has been seven years since the Giro d'Italia last awarded the Ciclamino jersey for the points classification, but RCS Sport announced that they will be reviving the classic cyclamen-coloured shirt for the 100th edition of the race thanks to sponsor Segafredo Zanetti. The points classification was established in 1958, with the first distinctive jersey awarded in 1967.

