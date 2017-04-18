Giro d'Italia revives Ciclamino jersey for points classification - News shorts
It has been seven years since the Giro d'Italia last awarded the Ciclamino jersey for the points classification, but RCS Sport announced that they will be reviving the classic cyclamen-coloured shirt for the 100th edition of the race thanks to sponsor Segafredo Zanetti. The points classification was established in 1958, with the first distinctive jersey awarded in 1967.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC