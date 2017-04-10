Gilbert joins defending champ Vakoc in Brabantse Pijl - News Shorts

Brabantse Pijl defending champion Petr Vakoc will have Tour of Flanders champion Philippe Gilbert by his side in the Quick-Step Floors team for the transitional race between the cobbled and Ardennes Classics on Wednesday. Gilbert sat out Paris-Roubaix in order to refocus on the Ardennes Classics, but didn't have too much time to celebrate his Monument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.