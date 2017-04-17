Geraint Thomas breaks off preparations for Giro D'Italia to speak out ...
Double Olympic gold medallist Thomas conceded he was frustrated at the number of times he is asked questions about doping - but understands it comes with the territory Geraint Thomas says elite riders have an obligation to face questions about drugs, following long-standing concerns about doping in the sport. Wales double Olympic champion is currently preparing to lead Team Sky out at one of the sport's blue riband events, the Giro d'Italia, which is second only to the Tour de France in terms of prestige.
