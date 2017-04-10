GB's team pursuiters out of World title reckoning
Great Britain's reigning Olympic champion team pursuit squads can claim World Championship bronze at best after their new-look squads struggled in qualifying. Britain are Olympic champions in both the men's and women's four-rider, four-kilometres events, but finished fifth in qualifying on day one at the Track World Championships in Hong Kong.
