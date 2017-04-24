Gasparotto skips Tour de Romandie to attend Scarponi's funeral
Bahrain-Merida has made a late change to its Tour de Romandie squad with Enrico Gasparotto given leave to attend the funeral of former teammate Michele Scarponi . The two Italians were teammates at Astana in 2014 with the duo both riding the Giro d'Italia in that season.
