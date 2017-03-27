Gallopin hoping to overcome injuries ...

Gallopin hoping to overcome injuries and make strong return to Tour of Flanders

17 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

The Classics can be a cruel mistress and Tony Gallopin took a beating when he crashed heavily during E3 Harelbeke last week. Several days on, the Frenchman is still feeling the after-effects but he hopes to overcome his injuries as he targets the Tour of Flanders for the first time in three years.

