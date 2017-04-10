Exclusive: Mavic rolls out new Comete...

Exclusive: Mavic rolls out new Comete Pro Carbon SL wheels at the Classics

11 hrs ago

At the cobbled classics of early April, Mavic publicly announced a Cosmic Pro Limited Edition shoe with Lion of Flanders graphics and not so publicly debuted some new wheels. We spotted the Comete Pro Carbon SL Tubular at Scheldeprijs, the midweek race and cobbles tech extravaganza ahead of the Wednesday before Paris-Roubaix.

