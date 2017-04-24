East Anglian law firm Ashtons Legal helps cyclewear brand Le Col with expansion strategy
East of England law firm Ashtons Legal has advised premium cycling apparel brand Le Col on a 1m crowdfunding campaign. London-based Le Col was founded in 2011 by professional cyclist Yanto Barker and the new funding will enable the business to continue to establish the brand and expand.
Read more at East Anglian Daily Times.
