Dramatic restaging of Tour de France battle comes to Cambridge

A restaging of a dramatic Tour de France race between Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani is coming to the Cambridge Junction this month. Ventoux, which shows on April 26, tells the story of the two giants of cycling who climbed Mount Ventoux in a dramatic battle to win stage 12 of the Tour in 2000.

