Dramatic re-staging of Tour de France race at Salisbury Playhouse

Ventoux, a restaging of the dramatic Tour de France race between Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani, comes to The Salberg at Salisbury Playhouse for four performances from Thursday 27th to Saturday 29th April. In 2000, two giants of cycling climbed Mont Ventoux in a dramatic battle to win stage 12 of the Tour de France: Lance Armstrong, who went on to win the Tour and a further five in the years that followed before being stripped of his titles, and Marco Pantani, who never raced in the Tour again and died of an overdose four years later.

