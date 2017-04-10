Dennis aims to test cycling form in Alps

Australian Rohan Dennis will use the Tour of the Alps as a test ahead of next month's Giro d'Italia. Australian cycling star Rohan Dennis aims to fine-tune his form at the Tour of the Alps ahead of a major test at the Giro d'Italia Dennis' project for the next few years is to become an overall contender at the three Grand Tours - the Giro, the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana.

