David Tanner aiming to continue career after season-ending crash in 2016

8 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

A training ride crash late last year left David Tanner with a litany of broken bones, ending his season and time with IAM Cycling . As bad as the accident was - Tanner spent three weeks in intensive care - the Australian never thought that it would end his career.

