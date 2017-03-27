Daniel riding with broken collarbone for eight months - News shorts

Bakelants fractures clavicle, Hammer leads US team for track Worlds, Lawless leads in Triptyque des Monts et Chateaux, Mirza wins UAE time trial title Chris Lawless of Great Britain signed with Axeon Hagens Berman after ONE Pro Cycling opted to drop its program a level, from pro continental to continental status US champion Greg Daniel discovered that he had been riding with a broken collarbone for eight months when he crashed out of the Three Days of De Panne on stage 2. The American had originally broken his collarbone at the Tour of Utah last summer while riding for Axeon Hagens Berman. After being taken to hospital for an X-ray following his De Panne crash, it was revealed that his original break had not completely healed.

