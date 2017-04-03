Cycling: Kittel wins but Boonen stars...

Cycling: Kittel wins but Boonen stars on Belgian bow

On his last race on Belgian soil Tom Boonen led the train that saw his Quick Step team-mate Marcel Kittel win his fifth victory at the Grand Prix de l'Escaut on Wednesday. German Marcel Kittel of Quick-Step Floors celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the sprint at the finish of the 105th edition of the 'Scheldeprijs' one day cycling race, 202.4km from Mol to Schoten.

