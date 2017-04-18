Cycling: Gilbert to miss Liege with k...

Cycling: Gilbert to miss Liege with kidney complaint

9 min ago Read more: The China Post

Philippe Gilbert will miss the rest of the Ardennes classics season, including Sunday's prestigious Liege-Bastogne-Liege race, due to a kidney problem, his Quick Step team revealed on Monday. Just 24 hours after continuing his fine start to the season by winning the Amstel Gold Race -- one of the three major Ardennes classics -- Gilbert, 33, said he was in pain and would need some time off.

