Cycling: Gilbert restores Belgian pride with Tour of Flanders win
Philippe Gilbert became the first Belgian in five years to win a major classic after a gutsy attack with about 50 kilometers left earned him victory in a crash-hit Tour of Flanders on Sunday. The Quick Step Floors rider, wearing the Belgian champion's black, yellow and red jersey, powered away in the cobbled ascent of the Oude Kwaremont and never looked back to clinch his third 'Monument' classic after titles in the Tour of Lombardy and Liege-Bastogne-Liege .
