Cycling: Froome slips as Felline wins Romandie prologue

Italy's Fabio Felline rides to win the prologue of the Tour of Romandy on April 25, 2017 in Aigle, Switzerland AFP/Fabrice COFFRINI AIGLE, Switzerland: Italy's Fabio Felline won Tuesday's opening prologue at the Tour de Romandie as race favourites Chris Froome of Britain and American Tejay Van Garderen struggled in the rain. Trek rider Felline, 27, covered the 4.8 kilometres in 5 minutes 57 seconds, finishing two seconds ahead of Britain's Alex Dowsett with Australian Alexander Edmondson seven seconds off the leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.