Cycling: Albasini wins first stage of...

Cycling: Albasini wins first stage of Tour de Romandie

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Swiss rider Michael Albasini won a bunch sprint in pouring rain on the second stage of the Tour de Romandie on Wednesday. Climbing towards the finish in Champery in poor visibility the attacks started inside the final kilometer of the 173km ride from Aigle with several big names including Tour de France champion Chris Froome in the mix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people (Oct '16) Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,595,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC