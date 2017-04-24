Cycling: Albasini wins first stage of Tour de Romandie
Swiss rider Michael Albasini won a bunch sprint in pouring rain on the second stage of the Tour de Romandie on Wednesday. Climbing towards the finish in Champery in poor visibility the attacks started inside the final kilometer of the 173km ride from Aigle with several big names including Tour de France champion Chris Froome in the mix.
