Cycling Academy Team announces partnership with Israeli Ministry of Tourism
The Israel Cycling Academy team have announced the Israeli Ministry of Tourism as primary sponsor for the remainder of the 2017 season. Debuting in the peloton in 2015 as a Continental team, Israel Cycling Academy stepped up to the Pro-Continental ranks for 2017.
