Cummings, Atapuma injured in Pais Vasco crash - News Shorts
Dimension Data lost its second rider to injury in as many days - after Mark Renshaw broke his ankle in the Scheldeprijs, Steve Cummings suffered a heavy fall in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco on Thursday, breaking his left collarbone, scapula and fracturing his sternum. Team doctor Jarrad Van Zuydam said that the Briton will be unable to lead the team in the Ardennes Classics.
