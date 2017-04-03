Credit Agricole Sees Pound Staying Close to Lows
Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX strategy at Credit Agricole, discusses his call on the pound and his outlook for the euro. He speaks to Bloomberg's Anna Edwards and Manus Cranny on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe."
