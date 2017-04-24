Cort, Haller, Downing all break collarbones in Tour de Yorkshire crash
As Dylan Groenewegen sprinted for victory in Scarborough on stage 1 of the Tour de Yorkshire, a scene of carnage played out behind him. A heavy fall by Orica-Scott's Magnus Cort caused a ripple effect that resulted in a huge pile-up just a few hundred metres from the line.
