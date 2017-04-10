Cookson: I did nothing to be ashamed ...

Cookson: I did nothing to be ashamed of at British Cycling

Read more: Cycling News

UCI President Brian Cookson has said that he believes that he did nothing to be "ashamed of or concerned about" while at the helm of British Cycling. Cookson, who was the head of the organisation for 17 years before he left for the UCI, confirmed that he had spoken to the independent review led by Annamarie Phelps.

