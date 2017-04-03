Contador expects a calmer end to Pais Vasco stage 3
The peloton faces six categorised climbs on the third stage of the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco , with the last one topping out at only 10.5 km from the finish line. But the multiple climbs can actually "make the race calmer," according to defending champion Alberto Contador .
