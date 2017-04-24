Colorado Classic announces 12 women's teams for inaugural race - News shorts
Organisers of the Colorado Classic today announced the 12 women's teams that will take part in the inaugural edition of the race scheduled for August 10-11, with all nine US UCI-registered teams signed on along with three elite amateur teams. Colavita-Bianchi, Cylance, Hagens Berman-Supermint, Rally Cycling, Sho-Air Twenty20, Team Illuminate, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, UnitedHealthcare and Visit Dallas DNA will represent the UCI ranks, while Colorado-based ALP Cycles and Amy D Foundation, along with Fearless Femme, will make up the amateur contingent.
