City and State Lawmakers Move to Regulate Police Surveillance
An NYPD camera located on East Fordham Road Avenue in the Bronx. Public oversight has lagged as the department's electronic surveillance capabilities have multiplied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Limits.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC