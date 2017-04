Chuck Norris named 'honorary Texan' by state Senate

Actor Chuck Norris wears a honorary Texas Rangers law enforcement pin during a ceremony Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010, in Garland, Texas. Martial-arts expert Norris became a real-life honorary Texas Ranger after Actor Chuck Norris with Republican candidate for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on the last day of campaigning at Molina's Cantina Monday, Nov. 3, 2014, in Houston, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.