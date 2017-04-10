Chaves: It's in tough moments when you see the real athlete
After several weeks out with a knee injury Esteban Chaves is back on the bike and determined to line up for the Tour de France in July as Orica-Scott 's team leader. Chaves picked up the injury in early spring and was forced to miss the Colombian nationals.
