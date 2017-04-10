British Cycling to begin UCI world championships campaign with depleted squad in Hong Kong
British Cycling faces its first public test when a depleted squad begins its campaign at the UCI track world championships in Hong Kong. Golden couple Jason and Laura Kenny, retired knight rider Sir Bradley Wiggins and Tour de France sprint icon Mark Cavendish will all be missing from the blazing saddles who topped the Rio 2016 medals table before the sky fell in.
