British Cycling: Medical review after 'mystery package' for Sir Bradley Wiggins
British Cycling has announced an independent review into its medical practices after it was criticised as part of an anti-doping investigation. Last month MPs heard a doctor who received a 'mystery package' for Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2011 had no record of his medical treatment at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC