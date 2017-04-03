Boonen goes out in style at final Tou...

Boonen goes out in style at final Tour of Flanders

19 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Tom Boonen was true to his pre-race declaration that he would not be content to sit in the peloton during his 15th and final Tour of Flanders . The Belgian took on the 'trequartista' role for Quick-Step Floors , ensuring his team was in prime position at the foot of the Muur van Geraardsbergen where the race unexpectedly was made.

