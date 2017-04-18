BMC's Hermans out of Liege-Bastogne-Liege - News shorts
Costa will lead UAE Emirates in Liege, Tour of Utah announces first four teams, Kristian House will retire after 2017 season Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter won a stage at the 2016 Tour of Utah and led the race for a day BMC's Belgian rider Ben Hermans sports the leader jersey before the start of the third stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya BMC Racing 's Ben Hermans will miss Lige-Bastogne-Lige on Sunday after suffering two broken ribs in a crash following the finish of Flche Wallonne, the team announced today. "Ben Hermans crashed after the finish line at La Flche Wallonne and X-Rays taken this morning have revealed a fracture of the fifth and sixth interior ribs," said BMC Racing Team doctor Michel Cerfontaine.
